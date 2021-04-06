Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,769 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.21% of Barrett Business Services worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 37.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,926,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,329,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

