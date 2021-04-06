Northern Trust Corp Sells 62,479 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,479 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.45% of CoreCivic worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CoreCivic by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 585,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 280,270 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

