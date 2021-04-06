Northern Trust Corp Sells 643 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Atrion worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Atrion by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $649.14 on Tuesday. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $745.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $647.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.13.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.