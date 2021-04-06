Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,790 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of Lumber Liquidators worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of LL opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $755.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

