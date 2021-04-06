Northern Trust Corp Sells 779,190 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,190 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.85% of The Aaron’s worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

AAN stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.