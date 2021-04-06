Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,925 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.21% of Cass Information Systems worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $673.49 million, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

