Northern Trust Corp Sells 81,686 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Redwood Trust worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,767,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

RWT stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

