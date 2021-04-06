Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,195 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of StoneX Group worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,883,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,746 shares of company stock worth $2,427,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

SNEX stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

