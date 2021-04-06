Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,532 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after buying an additional 891,466 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other news, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $313,158. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

