Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.78% of Modine Manufacturing worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 546,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 275,943 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,553 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 117,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MOD stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

