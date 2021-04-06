Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,847 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.61% of ProPetro worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.