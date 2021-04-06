Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.66% of The Children’s Place worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

