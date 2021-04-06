Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.54

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.54 and traded as high as C$46.12. Northland Power shares last traded at C$44.80, with a volume of 1,454,270 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NPI shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.54. The stock has a market cap of C$9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. Research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.65%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

