Northland Securities Raises Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Price Target to $7.00

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Northland Securities from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.
Shares of PLNHF opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. Planet 13 has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.67.
About Planet 13
