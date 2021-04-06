Northland Securities Raises Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Price Target to $7.00

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Northland Securities from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PLNHF opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. Planet 13 has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; and home delivery services.

