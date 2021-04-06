NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Critical Survey

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 131.80% 33.48% 6.62% Grid Dynamics N/A -8.63% -5.57%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NortonLifeLock and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 4 5 0 2.56 Grid Dynamics 0 0 7 0 3.00

NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus target price of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 14.52%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Grid Dynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.49 billion 5.13 $3.89 billion $0.75 29.25 Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics.

Volatility and Risk

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Grid Dynamics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and SurfEasy VPN for online privacy, as well as Norton family, a solution for home and family, which offers protection and security, parental control, and GPS location monitoring services. NortonLifeLock Inc. markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate primarily in the retail, technology and media, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California.

