Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.28

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.28 and last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 1038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $13,799,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

