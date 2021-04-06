Novo (NOVO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Novo (CURRENCY:NOVO) traded up 45.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Novo has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Novo coin can now be bought for about $20.55 or 0.00035396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novo has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $1,402.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00286566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00105363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.10 or 0.00751306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,935.01 or 0.99809954 BTC.

About Novo

Novo’s total supply is 124,122 coins and its circulating supply is 64,853 coins. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency . Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com

Buying and Selling Novo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novo using one of the exchanges listed above.

