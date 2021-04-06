NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of NOW worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

