NPCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $335.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $166,733.35 and $335.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

