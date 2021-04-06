NPCoin (NPC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $215.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $209,787.23 and $215.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 108.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

