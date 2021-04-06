NuBits (USNBT) 1-Day Volume Hits $796.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. NuBits has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $796.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuBits has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

