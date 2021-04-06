NuBits (USNBT) Hits Market Cap of $2.78 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One NuBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $13.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001357 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 1,529.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

