Nucleus Vision Achieves Market Cap of $65.08 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $65.08 million and approximately $12.23 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00695432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

