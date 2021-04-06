Nuco.cloud Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $51,850.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00074090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00279557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00112983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.87 or 0.00755167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00030283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011658 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

