NuCypher (NU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21.37 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $246.63 million and $21.37 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00073963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.97 or 0.00287128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00105892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.10 or 0.00755096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030919 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,193.40 or 1.00071242 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,144,726,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

NuCypher Token Trading

