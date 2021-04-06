Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at $497,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $12,620.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.