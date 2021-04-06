NuShares (NSR) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 263.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. NuShares has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $11.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuShares has traded up 1,172% against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,856,056,670 coins and its circulating supply is 5,505,774,552 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

