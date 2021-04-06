Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.