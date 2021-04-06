Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.00.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CSFB set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NTR stock opened at C$69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.61. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$41.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$70.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.54.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.0000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 223.33%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

