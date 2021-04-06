Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,103. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

