Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.

NUVB has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

