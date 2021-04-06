Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 4.3%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.38. 10,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 794,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

