Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
NVG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 255,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,962. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
