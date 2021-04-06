Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NVG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 255,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,962. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

