Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

Shares of NUW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. 33,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,190. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

