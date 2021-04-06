Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE:NEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,543. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
