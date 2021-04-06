Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:NEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,543. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

