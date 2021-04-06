Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NAZ remained flat at $$15.21 during trading on Tuesday. 9,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $16.31.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
