Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NAZ remained flat at $$15.21 during trading on Tuesday. 9,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

