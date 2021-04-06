Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,125 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of QIAGEN worth $24,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.