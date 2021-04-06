Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,988 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Thor Industries worth $24,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,986,000 after buying an additional 106,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,754,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 104,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

NYSE THO opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.