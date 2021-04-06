Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,701 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of NanoString Technologies worth $26,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $108,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,597 shares of company stock worth $7,590,631. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

