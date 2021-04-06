Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,472 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of ExlService worth $27,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,596,000 after acquiring an additional 89,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,662. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.