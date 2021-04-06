Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,382 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Lancaster Colony worth $24,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,192.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 320,395 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 217,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,888,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,252,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 129,697 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC stock opened at $178.09 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.98 and a fifty-two week high of $188.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.