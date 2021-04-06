Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,082,922 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,082,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $49,802,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,062,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $161,216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADV opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Dean Kaye acquired 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,847.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,722.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 43,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $478,225.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,487.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

