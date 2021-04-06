Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Forward Air worth $25,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

