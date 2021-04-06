Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Healthcare Services Group worth $26,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,717 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.