Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.19 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419,074 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Trip.com Group worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 356.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 404,730 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

