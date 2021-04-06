Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.34 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Targa Resources worth $25,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

