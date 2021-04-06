Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.53 Million Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.34% of Domo worth $25,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domo stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

