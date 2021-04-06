Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $25,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of SSD opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.42 and a 52 week high of $109.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,898.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,772. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

