Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.70 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,138,698 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of W. P. Carey worth $25,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

