Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $26.44 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Visteon worth $26,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Visteon by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

